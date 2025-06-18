Nottingham Forest fans ahead of kick-off during the final day of the 2024/25 Premier League season.placeholder image
Take a look at these cracking snaps from the last time Nottingham Forest fans saw their side play as countdown to 25/26 Premier League season begins

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:33 BST
The countdown to the 25/26 Premier League season is now well underway with the fixtures out today.

Forest will open up their season with a home game against Brentford as they look to build on last season’s seventh place.

It saw Forest miss out on Champions League football on the final day of the season following defeat at home to Chelsea.

Here we take a look back at some of the fans who watched that game in these eye-catching images.

Take a look at see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Forest v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest fans ahead of kick-off during the final day of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

2. 2025 Getty Images : Forest v Chelsea

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Young fans of Nottingham Forest, reading matchday programmes, arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Chelsea FC at City Ground on May 25, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

3. Forest v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest fans ahead of kick-off during the final day of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

4. Forest v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest fans ahead of kick-off during the final day of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

