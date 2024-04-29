Hartlepool United were backed by big home and away followings this season.Hartlepool United were backed by big home and away followings this season.
Tale of the tape: Where each National League club would have finished the season based on total crowds, including Hartlepool United, Gateshead, Bromley, FC Halifax Town, Rochdale and Oldham Athletic

It proved to be a highly disappointing season for Pools.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Apr 2024, 09:14 BST

They had hoped to seal a return to the Football League at the first attempt – instead they finished 11 points outside the play-off places.

It was perhaps that bit more painful after seeing neighbours Gateshead secure a play-off place despite having some of the lowest crowds in the National League.

Pools attracted average crowds of just over 4,000 – but it was not enough to transfer into an improved league position.

Here is where Pools should have finished based on total crowds, going from lowest to highest. Let us know your thoughts via social media.

21,243

1. Oxford City

21,243 Photo: Matthew Lewis

27,533

2. Gateshead

27,533 Photo: Stu Forster

27,980

3. Borehamwood

27,980 Photo: Clive Brunskill

31,634

4. AFC Fylde

31,634 Photo: Dan Mullan

