They had hoped to seal a return to the Football League at the first attempt – instead they finished 11 points outside the play-off places.
It was perhaps that bit more painful after seeing neighbours Gateshead secure a play-off place despite having some of the lowest crowds in the National League.
Pools attracted average crowds of just over 4,000 – but it was not enough to transfer into an improved league position.
Here is where Pools should have finished based on total crowds, going from lowest to highest. Let us know your thoughts via social media.