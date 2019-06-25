Teen striker Jimmy Knowles signs two year pro deal for Mansfield Town

Exciting teenage striker Jimmy Knowles has signed a two-year contract with Mansfield Town.

Knowles, 17, said: “I’m over the moon – to finally sign my first professional contract really is a dream come true.

“I’d like to have a good pre-season and get some minutes on the pitch and see where that takes me.

“I want to make my debut and hopefully score a goal. I’ve just been trying to keep as fit as I can ready for the upcoming season.

“The manager (John Dempster) makes you work hard – which is a given in football – but he also wants to win. That’s been proven over the last few years by winning the youth team titles.”

Knowles caught the eye of Mansfield coaches last term, his first season as a scholar with their U18s.

His impressive performances for the U18s led to him making regular appearances for Stags’ reserves.

The standout performance from Knowles for the reserves came in March, at home to Port Vale, when the young striker fired home all four of Mansfield’s goals.

His incredible display against the Valiants resulted in a trip to Exeter with the first team, as he made the bench for the 4-1 win in Devon with the then boss David Flitcroft stressing Knowles was on there on merit and he’d have no qualms in bringing him on.