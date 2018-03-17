Tendayi Darikwa hails Nottingham Forest’s progress under Aitor Karanka

Defender Tendayi Darikwa says Nottingham Forest are making great progress under Aitor Karanka.

Forest stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches after bagging their third consecutive clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at Sheffield United.

Darikwa said: “We played well on the day and we are pleased with a third clean sheet in a row.

“It shows how we have progressed and it is about progression now. The gaffer has come in and wants us to stop conceding goals as a team.

“We are working hard every day in training to try and put that in place.

“It’s important to show some consistency, now we are working off a solid base - we just need take our chances and step it up again.

“There is better communication and focus defensively, there is also good attention to detail that can make a big difference on a match day.”

But Darikwa could not hide his disappointment at Forest’s failure to win at Bramall Lane.

“I thought we were the better team and we had the better chances,” he added.

“We are pleased with the clean sheet, but at the same time we are disappointed not to come away with the three points,

“Their keeper made two very good saves in the second half and we had half chances that we didn’t put away. We will take the point.”