It started with dreams of promotion but has derailed badly in recent weeks as Dons slump down the table.

They now sit ten points off the play-off pace as another season in League Two becomes ever more likely.

Throughout the season MK have seen decent crowds come through the gates, crowds that are better than many teams in League One.

Around the League, 1,948m fans have so far watched games this season with fans up and down the land loving watching their teams as we head towards the business end of the season.

Unsuprisingly Bradford City, as ever, are a country mile ahed - but how do MK Dons’ total crowds compare to their league rivals?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website. (Figures provided by an external website and are accurate as of Feb 13).