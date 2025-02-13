MK Dons have seen good crowds come through the gates despite their side's struggles on the pitch.placeholder image
The best and worst supported teams around League Two as two million fans flock to games this season, including MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon, Carlisle United and Swindon Town

Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Feb 2025, 19:00 BST
It’s been a season to forget for MK Dons fans.

It started with dreams of promotion but has derailed badly in recent weeks as Dons slump down the table.

They now sit ten points off the play-off pace as another season in League Two becomes ever more likely.

Throughout the season MK have seen decent crowds come through the gates, crowds that are better than many teams in League One.

Around the League, 1,948m fans have so far watched games this season with fans up and down the land loving watching their teams as we head towards the business end of the season.

Unsuprisingly Bradford City, as ever, are a country mile ahed - but how do MK Dons’ total crowds compare to their league rivals?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website. (Figures provided by an external website and are accurate as of Feb 13).

219,299

1. Bradford City

219,299

116,622

2. MK Dons

116,622

113,957

3. Chesterfield

113,957

112,572

4. Doncaster Rovers

112,572

