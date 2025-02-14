Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood on May 07, 2023.placeholder image
Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood on May 07, 2023.

The loyal Notts County fans who have always been there for their side - see if you are included

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 10:58 BST
Notts have had their ups and downs like any other club.

It’s been a better time of it over the last few seasons with Notts now one of the bigger boys in League Two after some dark times in the National League.

But whatever the game, the league or the venue, Notts know they will always have the backing of the fans.

We have games against Boreham Wood, Chesterfield, AFC Wimbledon and more.

Take a look at the gallery and see if there is someone you can recognise.

Fans of Notts County arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Semi Final First Leg match between Notts County and AFC Wimbledon at Meadow Lane on May 10.

1. County v AFC Wimbledon

Fans of Notts County arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Semi Final First Leg match between Notts County and AFC Wimbledon at Meadow Lane on May 10. Photo: Getty Images

A Notts County fan holds a scarf up following the Sky Bet League Two match between Chesterfield and Notts County at SMH Group Stadium on October 12, 2024.

2. Chesterfield v County

A Notts County fan holds a scarf up following the Sky Bet League Two match between Chesterfield and Notts County at SMH Group Stadium on October 12, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

Fans of Notts County celebrate following their side's victory in the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane on May 07, 2023.

3. County v Boreham Wood

Fans of Notts County celebrate following their side's victory in the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane on May 07, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

