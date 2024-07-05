Here’s a round-up of the main transfers involving Mansfield Town’s rival clubs this week.
1. Liam Kelly - MK Dons
Milton Keynes Dons have signed Crawley Town midfielder Liam Kelly for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old former Reading, Bath City, Feyenoord, Oxford United and Rochdale player moves on after just one season at Crawley, in which he helped them win promotion back to League One.Photo: Harriet Lander
2. Bryant Bilongo - Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers have signed left-back Bryant Bilongo from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Ebbsfleet United, scoring once in 12 appearances.Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Matty Godden - Charlton Athletic
Charlton Athletic have signed Coventry City striker Matty Godden for an undisclosed fee. The 32-year-old has spent the past five years at Coventry, scoring 50 goals in 156 games after joining from Peterborough United.Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Rio Adebisi - Peterborough United
Peterborough United have signed Crewe defender Rio Adebisi.Photo: Justin Setterfield