Figures released by the salarysport.com website show just how much value Nottingham Forest are getting from their player wage budget.

These are said to be the 2024/25 player wage bills for every Premier League club - see where Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Chelsea rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 10:02 BST
This is how much every club in the Premier League is rumoured to be spending on player wages right now.

The figures have been published by the salarysport.com website, with the website citing their sources as press releases, news & articles, online encyclopedias & databases and industry experts & insiders.

And if the figures are to be believed then it provides an interesting guide into which clubs should be doing better and those who are punching above their weight this season.

Here’s who the company says are the biggest spenders in the Premier League. (The figures run from lowest to highest wage bills and are published by an independent provider as of March 27).

£41,225,132

1. Brentford

£41,225,132 Photo: Getty Images

£42,664,180

2. Ipswich Town

£42,664,180 Photo: Getty Images

£48,542,000

3. Southampton

£48,542,000 Photo: Getty Images

£60,857,940

4. Leicester City

£60,857,940 Photo: Getty Images

