This is said to be the player wage bills of every club during the 2024/25 Premier League season - where Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Chelsea and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:03 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 17:13 BST
This how the Premier League table would have looked if it was based on wage bills, according to new figures revealed this week.

The eye-catching figures – produced by OddsMatrix – uses data from Capology to calcute how much every team spent on player wages during the last campaign.

The stats – if they are to be believed – also provide an interesting insight into which clubs got value for money and which sides badly underachieved.

It suggests Forest spent £58,006,000 in wages last season compared to Man City’s whopping £224,733,600.

Here we look at how the Premier League table would have looked based on wages.

£224,733,600 Actual position: 3rd

1. Manchester City

£224,733,600 Actual position: 3rd Photo: Getty Images

£173,823,000 Actual position: 15th

2. Manchester United

£173,823,000 Actual position: 15th Photo: Getty Images

£169,936,000 Actual position: 2nd

3. Arsenal

£169,936,000 Actual position: 2nd Photo: Getty Images

£169,925,600 Actual position: 4th

4. Chelsea

£169,925,600 Actual position: 4th Photo: Getty Images

