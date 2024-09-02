There have been 1,170 yellow cards and 37 red cards in this season's Premier League.There have been 1,170 yellow cards and 37 red cards in this season's Premier League.
This is the dirtiest side in the Premier League this season - find out where Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and the rest rank

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:15 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 14:07 BST
Arsenal lead the way in terms of red cards with five, while just one side is yet to have a man sent off this campaign.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this Premier League fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 40 DB: 0 R: 1

1. Brentford - 45pts

Y: 40 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 47 DB: 1 R: 0

2. Man City - 50pts

Y: 47 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 51 DB: 1 R: 0

3. Tottenham Hotspur - 54pts

Y: 51 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 52 DB: 0 R: 1

4. Newcastle United - 57pts

Y: 52 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

