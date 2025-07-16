Notts County ended their pre-season trip to Germany with a 1-1 draw against Stuttgarter Kickers.

Boss Martin Paterson is challenging his Notts County players to show more quality in the final third.

But Paterson was left frustrated after seeing multiple chances to close the game out go begging.

“I am disappointed not to have had more goals with the amount of territory and moments that we had,” he said.

“We need people to take more responsibility to go one v one, to take chances, to score goals - but also a big part of it is for myself and the staff to promote when you do have moments and space to go to the goal.

“You have to capitalise and take the moment when you break the line. We were trying but we just didn’t convert them tonight.

“It’s something we can work on and be positive about. We have people coming back into the squad that are good at those actions and can make moments matter.

“The attitude on this trip has been brilliant. The next bit is the cherry on top to get that quality.

Paterson was also keen to stress the positives of the trip which saw County slip to a 4-0 defeat against Kaiserslautern and a 2-1 loss against Darmstadt.

“What I really like about this trip is that, apart from ten minutes against Kaiserslautern, we have been really competitive against some really good Bundesliga B teams.

“We have to ask more of ourselves to go on and win games like this by more, the final moments is where our work lies.

“I have seen what we can do and what we can't do on this trip. It is obvious where we need players and we have to work to get personnel to improve the group.”

County kick-off the new League Two season at Newport County on August 2.