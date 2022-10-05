The Yellows are four unbeaten and have just win three away games in a row without conceding.

They now face three home games in succession against promotion rivals, but boss Andy Ingle said they were not thinking beyond Saturday's tough clash with Kirby Muxloe with a midweek clash looming with second-placed Radford followed by the visit of Aylestone Park the following Saturday.

“It's looking good but you know what football is like. So we're taking nothing for granted,” he said.

"It's just about finding some consistency now.

“We are only looking ahead to Saturday at the moment – we've never looked any further than each game as it comes.

“Having players coming back from injury is helping us too.

"We now have Sam Sims back from injury and he will be in the squad on Saturday – he is quite vital for us in centre midfield.

“He is an experienced player who does all the dirty work – he is very good at it.

“But we've not ruled out making any more signings and we are looking at players, though we are being very selective about who we want with the squad.

“If we can keep improving on our play and levels of consistency there is no reason why we won't get the results week in week out. But none of the three games will be easy.

“We have Kirby Muxloe on Saturday, who have done reasonably well, then we have Radford who are up there and not lost a game yet.

"They are always decent games against Radford. But let's get Kirby out the way first.

“These are the teams we need to be proving ourselves against. If we're going to be serious about what we are doing we have to pick these results up.”

On Saturday's 2-0 win at West Bridgford, he added: “Saturday was a bit of a scrappy game but we created several clear cut chances and the keeper kept the score down for them.

“The first goal settled us down. We then wanted to create some kind of a cushion and we did that second half.”

Aaron Lamb fired off what turned out to be a sign of things to come after 15 minutes, as a cleared ball was hit first-time by him that cannoned out off of the post.The youngster wasn’t to be denied, however, as a very similar ball fell to him just 73 seconds later, that he belted home at the first time of asking from all of 25 yards to give his side an early lead in glorious fashion.Joe Ashurst, captain for the day, had a go of his own that whistled just wide of the mark from similar range, as Hucknall kept piling on the chances.Kieran Knight broke free following a swift counterattack, but his effort was blocked behind

