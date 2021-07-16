Tickets go on sale for Mansfield Town friendly at Hull City

Mansfield Town will travel to Hull City on July 24.

The Stags have been allocated 800 tickets for the game, with the match an all-ticket affair. No tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the game.

Ticket prices for the clash are as follows: Adults (18-64): £12, Seniors (65+): £6, Under-18s: £6

Car parking is available at Hull City at the cost of £5 per car, £10 per minibus and £20 per coach.