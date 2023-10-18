Time for new Hucknall Town bosses to take stock with blank weekend ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Promoted Hucknall have struggled at UCL Premier North level so far and manager Andy Ingle departed in mid-September.

Bland and Limbert were appointed this month and, after an opening 0-0 draw with Loughborough Students, saw their charges draw 2-2 at home to AFC Mansfield on Saturday.

“For me and Reece it’s been a breath of fresh air,” said Bland.

“The way the club is run from top to bottom is superb and we’ve been made to feel very welcome. “I’ve said before it doesn’t feel like a Step 5 football club.

“It feels like we are at the start of something very special. The two games so far have been really positive but with areas to improve on.

“The players have taken on loads of information and we are happy with what we’ve seen on the pitch.

“After the midweek Senior Cup game it gives us 10 days for Reece and I to look at the squad in more detail and decide the roles of them going forward. We have transfer targets in mind and will push forward with those in the coming days.

“Both of us are going to games this weekend to have a look at a couple of players to strengthen the already good squad we have.”

On Saturday's draw with the Bulls, Bland added: “It was another positive performance and the things we’ve worked on in training have come out, which is a positive sign.

“I thought we were lacklustre in the first 30 minutes, but when we got our goal we played well for the last period of the first half.

In the second half, we started well and our second goal was a sign of things to come with how we scored that goal, which was from a lovely move.

“In the last 20 minutes they came back into it and probably a draw was a fair result on reflection of the full 90 minutes.”