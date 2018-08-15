Tomlin unlikely to make Nottingham Forest return

Cardiff City's Lee Tomlin has been left out of the Bluebirds' 25-man Premier League squad, but Nottingham Forest fans' hopes of him returning to the City Ground have been dashed.

Tomlin was keen to stake a claim for a chance in the top flight but his days under Neil Warnock seem numbered following his exclusion.

But Forest boss Aitor Karanka says he has no plans for any more signings to add to his already large squad.

He said: "We have almost 30 players in the squad, so I prefer to focus on the players who I have in the squad.

"We have two weeks of the window left, but the squad is complete now. Today, after the last game, no, it is not something we are thinking about.

“On August 31, five minutes before the deadline, if something surprising happens, who knows. But for today, no, I don’t think it is something we would look at.”