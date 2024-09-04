Tough home double ahead as Hucknall Town look to bounce back to winning ways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall Town will look to bounce back to form this week with two tough homes on the bounce against two of the UCL Premier North's top four.

They host Boston Town on Saturday before a local derby against AFC Mansfield on Wednesday.

The Yellows seemed to have got their season kick-started with two successive wins, but were well beaten in Tuesday's 4-1 reversal at Gresley Rovers despite impressing for the best part of an hour.

In the first half the Yellows had the better of the play but they struggled to create and take advantage.

Joe Ashurst- so close to an opener at Gresley on Tuesday.

Despite a good first hour, the Yellows failed to provide much of a threat under the floodlights and Gresley were by far the better team after the first goal.

In the second period a huge chance for Joe Ashurst, forced an amazing save and Yellows were unlucky not to take the lead.

However, on 53 minutes Gresley went ahead and 10 minutes later they doubled their lead with a low and powerful finish coming from a cross from the left hand side.

On 86 minutes the home side made it three before Mykah Skervin scored with two minutes of normal time to go only to see Gresley make it four on 94 minutes.

After back to back wins against Ashby Ivanhoe and Wisbech under assistant boss Chris Galley's charge, Hucknall had gone to Gresley with confidence.

On Saturday they had won 2-1 away at Wisbech Town thanks to a Niall Towle winner 12 minutes from time.

Wisbech had gone ahead on 51 minutes only to see Luis Parkes round the keeper to level 15 minutes later.

It was a tense ending as Wisbech were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute of added time, but Alfie Smith-Eccles saved the day with a great stop.

“We were so please for the whole squad,” said Galley.

“It was important we put faith in the defensive side of our game after the win against Ashby and I thought we handled that quite well at times in the first half.

“We got caught a little on our heels to go down 1-0 but another side of our game stepped up and the desire to get back into the game helped us equalise.

“We had an experienced bench, so when we made the changes, we settled down into a good rhythm midway through the second half and fully deserved the winner.”

On the late penalty stop, Galley added: “When you need your keeper to step up at the end, boy did he! A fantastic contribution by Alfie.

“Overall it was a really good day for the fans and club.”