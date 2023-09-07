News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Tough week for struggling Hucknall in league and cup

Boss Andy Ingle says he’s determined to turn things around at Hucknall Town after a week that saw two heavy defeats.
By Sports Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Yellows were beaten 5-0 at home by Pinchbeck United on Saturday in a performance Ingle described as ‘unacceptable’, before then suffering a 7-2 loss at Newark Town on Wednesday in the League Cup.

Speaking after Saturday’s loss, Ingle pulled no punches.

He said: “We had the wrong mindset and it was unacceptable. We didn’t want it. Maybe we were complacent after we had a decent go at Heanor. Yesterday, we didn’t want it enough and maybe we were influenced by Pinchbeck’s results so far this season.

Andy Ingle is expecting to see improvements.Andy Ingle is expecting to see improvements.
Andy Ingle is expecting to see improvements.
Most Popular

"It was the polar opposite from the Bank Holiday weekend match and I have no qualms over the final result; we got what we deserved.”

The cup defeat saw Brad Lathall and Louis Czerwak on target but the home side ran in seven goals to dump Hucknall out.

Ingle said: “I’ll do everything I can to turn this around as quickly as I can. I promise I’ll give my all for this club.

“I acknowledge we need to change things quickly but we do need to understand we are at the start of the season, not midway through or at the backend. There is a need to get things right quickly but it’s not a disaster, two wins and things might look completely different, but we will not shy away from the fact that the fans deserve better.”

Hucknall welcome Skegness Town to the RM Stadium on Saturday.

Related topics:HucknallHeanor