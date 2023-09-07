Tough week for struggling Hucknall in league and cup

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Yellows were beaten 5-0 at home by Pinchbeck United on Saturday in a performance Ingle described as ‘unacceptable’, before then suffering a 7-2 loss at Newark Town on Wednesday in the League Cup.

Speaking after Saturday’s loss, Ingle pulled no punches.

He said: “We had the wrong mindset and it was unacceptable. We didn’t want it. Maybe we were complacent after we had a decent go at Heanor. Yesterday, we didn’t want it enough and maybe we were influenced by Pinchbeck’s results so far this season.

Andy Ingle is expecting to see improvements.

"It was the polar opposite from the Bank Holiday weekend match and I have no qualms over the final result; we got what we deserved.”

The cup defeat saw Brad Lathall and Louis Czerwak on target but the home side ran in seven goals to dump Hucknall out.

Ingle said: “I’ll do everything I can to turn this around as quickly as I can. I promise I’ll give my all for this club.

“I acknowledge we need to change things quickly but we do need to understand we are at the start of the season, not midway through or at the backend. There is a need to get things right quickly but it’s not a disaster, two wins and things might look completely different, but we will not shy away from the fact that the fans deserve better.”