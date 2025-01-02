West Ham striker, Danny Ings, who has struggled to get regular minutes under Julen Lopetegui, is being tipped for a move to Sunderland. The veteran striker has not played 90 minutes in the Premier League since January 2024 and has only scored five golals in 62 appearances across all competitions during his time in east London.West Ham striker, Danny Ings, who has struggled to get regular minutes under Julen Lopetegui, is being tipped for a move to Sunderland. The veteran striker has not played 90 minutes in the Premier League since January 2024 and has only scored five golals in 62 appearances across all competitions during his time in east London.
Transfer window: AI predicts 10 stunning moves in and out of the Championship, incuding Everton singing Sheffield United man, Sunderland star bound for Borussia Dortmund and West Brom to sign League One winger

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Nov 2024, 07:59 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 13:34 GMT
The January transfer window is finally here . . . . and it’s promising to be an exciting one around the Championship.

And, using AI, the Sportscasting website is predicting a number of notable transfers will be made with promotion-chasing Sunderland seeing one in and one out and West Brom strengthening with a classy winger from League One.

There will be a number of high-profile exits according to the predictions with Championship stars heading to Europe’s elite.

Here are more predictions of how the window could go.

West Ham United to Sunderland - £5.9m

1. Danny Ings

West Ham United to Sunderland - £5.9m Photo: Getty Images

Ipswich Town to Middlessbrough - £5.7m

2. Nathan Broadhead

Ipswich Town to Middlessbrough - £5.7m Photo: Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth to Watford - £5.5m

3. Max Aarons

AFC Bournemouth to Watford - £5.5m Photo: Getty Images

Peterborough United to West Brom - £5m

4. Kwame Poku

Peterborough United to West Brom - £5m Photo: David Lowndes

