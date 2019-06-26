Unlikely now that Nottingham Forest loanee Tyler Walker will return to Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster believes it is unlikely last season’s top scorer - 26-goal Nottingham Forest loanee Tyler Walker – will return to the One Call Stadium.

“I am still in communication with Tyler,” said Dempster.

“But realistically I’m not sure whether coming back to Mansfield would happen. We now have other irons in the fire.

“The manager at Nottingham Forest has asked him to go back and do pre-season training with them, so Tyler will be hoping to be part of their plans.

“Also, because of his outstanding performances and his goal tally for us, there will possibly be interest from higher divisions too.

“I will stay in contact with him, but that’s quite far down the line.

“We wish him well for the future and if he did ever become available I think he knows we’d be interested now. I think at times he probably wants me to leave him alone!”