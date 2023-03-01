We have eight cup finals ahead now says Hucknall Town manager Andy Ingle

The euphoria of Saturday's 5-1 win at Gedling MW was rocked by a late 3-2 defeat at leaders Aylestone on Tuesday.

But, having battled back from 2-0 down to level through a Joe Ashurst brace, who also hit he crossbar, and played their best football of the season, Ingle believes his players will take much heart from the defeat into this weekend and beyond.

“If we're going to stay in that play-off hunt, which we feel confident we can, we are looking at it that we have eight cup finals and that's how we'll approach it,” he said.

Joe Ashurst - two goal fightback in vain for Hucknall.

“We said to the lads last night, it's in your hands now and you have got to go forward with this and look at what you've actually achieved.

“It was a tough one to take on Tuesday night.

“After a disappointing draw in midweek, when we were winning right up until the end, we bounced back well on Saturday.

“We knew it would be tough last night but we went to give it a go and they said afterwards that over the two games we have been the best side they've played all season.”

He added: “We didn't have the best of starts. The traffic was terrible we got there late, we warmed up late.

"It didn't bode well and within 10 minutes we were 2-0 down.

“But we told the lads to be patient and stick to what we'd told them to do.

“We went in 2-1 down at half-time and felt confident we could get a draw or even win it. But it wasn't to be.

“We equalised and then went for it.

"I don't believe in trying to shut the game down as it can really go against you. And we were dominating large parts of the play.

“The lads were playing out of their skins.

"We probably played some of the best football we've played all season and we won't play a team as tough as that again this season.

“They snatched the winner from a corner on 88 minutes and I though here we go again.