We showed Lincoln United too much respect says joint Hucknall Town boss after defeat

Hucknall Town joint boss Reece Limbert believes his side showed too much respect to in-form Lincoln United in Saturday's 3-0 away defeat.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He said: “Lincoln’s third goal killed us off and their ruthlessness to score at crucial times proved the difference in the end.

“I felt we played well for 30/35 minutes across the game, but for the remainder, we gave Lincoln too much respect, let them have a lot of the possession and found it difficult to cause them many problems during these periods.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A well organised Lincoln started to show their class from around the 15 minute mark but Yellows managed to contain them.

Sam Sims - conceded penalty at Lincoln.

A chance on 24 minutes was saved by the Lincoln keeper as Harry Johnson crossed to Joe Ashurst, whose shot was deflected to Ayeal Dill for a tap-in only for the keeper to save.

After that Lincoln continued to apply the pressure and after 33 minutes that paid off with a scrappy goal to make it 1-0.

Towards the end of the first period Lincoln continued to apply pressure and on 44 minutes they converted a penalty after a foul by Sam Sims to make it 2-0 at the break with Yellows certainly playing their part and having opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement