We showed Lincoln United too much respect says joint Hucknall Town boss after defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
He said: “Lincoln’s third goal killed us off and their ruthlessness to score at crucial times proved the difference in the end.
“I felt we played well for 30/35 minutes across the game, but for the remainder, we gave Lincoln too much respect, let them have a lot of the possession and found it difficult to cause them many problems during these periods.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
A well organised Lincoln started to show their class from around the 15 minute mark but Yellows managed to contain them.
A chance on 24 minutes was saved by the Lincoln keeper as Harry Johnson crossed to Joe Ashurst, whose shot was deflected to Ayeal Dill for a tap-in only for the keeper to save.
After that Lincoln continued to apply the pressure and after 33 minutes that paid off with a scrappy goal to make it 1-0.
Towards the end of the first period Lincoln continued to apply pressure and on 44 minutes they converted a penalty after a foul by Sam Sims to make it 2-0 at the break with Yellows certainly playing their part and having opportunities.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the start of the second half, Louis Czerwak fired over while Hucknall were unlucky not to get a penalty on as Dill went down in the box before Brad Lathall forced the keeper in to a save. After some dogged defending by Hucknall, Lincoln grabbed their third on 66 minutes to put the game to bed.