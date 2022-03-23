West Ham United, Brentford and Everton all interested in Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall
Defender Joe Worrall could become a Premier League player next year – even if Nottingham Forest miss out on promotion.
Hucknall-born Worrall has played a key role for Forest these season with his performances catching the eye of West Ham United.
The Sun are reporting that Forest would want between £12-15m if they are forced to part ways with the commanding centre-back.
It is believe the Hammers are favourites to land Worrall’s signature, with Brentford and Everton also keeping an eye on developments.
Worrall represented England at youth level and captained the England squad that won the 2017 Toulon Tournament.
He has played more than 150 times for Forest and also impressed during a loan spell with Glasgow Rangers.