West Ham United, Brentford and Everton all interested in Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall

Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall is said to be on the radar of West Ham, Brentford and Everton.

Hucknall-born Worrall has played a key role for Forest these season with his performances catching the eye of West Ham United.

The Sun are reporting that Forest would want between £12-15m if they are forced to part ways with the commanding centre-back.

It is believe the Hammers are favourites to land Worrall’s signature, with Brentford and Everton also keeping an eye on developments.

Worrall represented England at youth level and captained the England squad that won the 2017 Toulon Tournament.