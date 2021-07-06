Westcarr: 'Signing for Hucknall Town was a no-brainer'

Former Notts County forward Craig Westcarr can't wait to get going with Hucknall. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

The former Mansfield Town, Chesterfield and Notts County player signed for the Yellows this week and says he can’t wait to get going.

Westcarr told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased to have signed for the club. I spoke to the manager and he outlined where the club want to go, and I know a few of the players so it was an easy decision to be honest.

“Coming to Hucknall felt right and the manager’s ambition matched mine so it was a bit of a no-brainer.

“I’ve played against Hucknall two or three times in the past and it’s clear that the club have got a really solid fanbase, so I’m excited to play in front of the supporters.”

Having featured in two pre-season friendlies as well as several training sessions with the first-team squad already, Westcarr revealed that the early signs suggest the team could be in for a good campaign.

“It’s been really enjoyable so far,” he explained. “I feel like I’m getting to know the lads by training with them and getting used to the way they play, and I think we’ve gelled together nicely in the first couple of friendlies.

“Every squad needs a good balance of experienced players and also some youthfulness and I think we’re working towards that nicely.

“At the minute, every player seems keen and hungry to compete for a place in the team and that can only be a good thing for the club as we look to compete at the top of the league.”

Westcarr also said that he is excited about the prospect of seeing the Yellows’ loyal supporters at Watnall Road on a consistent basis following what has been a disruptive last 18 months or so.

He stated: “No one has enjoyed the last year for obvious reasons, so it’ll be great to get 200-300 fans back into the ground regularly again.

“I think anyone who’s been watching the Euros on TV this summer has been reminded of just how important the fans are to the sport, and I can’t wait to play in front of our fans. Hopefully they can help us have a really successful season.”

After making Westcarr his first signing of the summer, manager Andy Graves added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Craig to the club. It’s great to be able to have a player in the squad who has such an excellent background in the game and he still has a lot to offer.

“He’s got great feet and he makes everything look effortless. He’s also a really top guy and he’s fitted in really well with the lads already.