Based on the crowd sizes – taken from the footballwebpages.co.uk website – it seems Notts County and Wrexham are two of the league’s underachievers, while Borehamwood are massively punching above their weight.
Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the attendance league table, ranked lowest to highest.
1. Dover Athletic
Dover Athletic have struggled for crowds and have an average attendance of just 922 this season.
Photo: Jordan Mansfield
2. Borehamwood
FA Cup giant-killers Borehamwood have struggled to attract fans to home games and have an average attendance of just 928 this season.
Photo: Bryn Lennon
3. Weymouth
Weymouth have an average attendance of 1150 this season.
Photo: Steve Bardens
4. King's Lynn Town
An average of 1,162 fans have seen King's Lynn Town home games this season.
Photo: Craig Brough/AHPIX LTD