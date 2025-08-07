Whitman delighted as Hucknall progress in FA Cup

Niall Towle - two goals for Hucknall in FA Cup victory.

​Hucknall Town are all set to return to league action with a trip to Newark Town after enjoying FA Cup success last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Yellows won 3-2 at Yaxley on Saturday in the extra preliminary round, setting up a tie at step four neighbours Basford United on August 16.

A Niall Towle brace from the spot either side of a Lewis Belgrave effort was enough to see Yellows progress. Despite the visitors pulling two back late on, Yellows were able to hold on in a nervy end to see the result through and advance to the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Tris Whitman was pleased with the performance of that match and the previous win at Belper United, as he gave his full account of the cup win.

He said: "The game started brightly and we quickly found our rhythm, following on from last Tuesday's impressive away win at Belper United.

"We dominated the ball and territory for large spells of the first half resulting in us creating a number of chances which saw us go in at the break two goals up.

"We were especially happy with the fact we were able to turn our dominance of possession into the creation of shots which we struggled with in the first game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were forced to change things either side of the break with Simmo and Sugars both sustaining injuries and felt once we went three goals up, that more changes were needed due to some players carrying knocks from Tuesday's game.

"We do feel that these changes created a swing in momentum as Yaxley grew in confidence, scoring two goals making the final moments a little nervous.

"Overall we were delighted with the majority of the performance and ultimately a result which sees us progress into the next round against Basford United.

"We will now need to monitor the fitness of several players as we train on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday's league game against Newark where we will be looking to make it back-to-back league wins against a tough opposition.”

Following the game with Newark, Hucknall then return home next Wednesday night as they welcome Gresley Rovers to the RM Stadium.