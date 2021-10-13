Worksop Town slip to disappointing defeat

Worksop were well beaten after a poor performance.

Goals from Daniel Capewell, Terry Galbraith, and Sado Djalo allowed Dunston to leapfrog the Tigers into the play-off positions.

The away side had the game’s opening chance, as Djalo forced his way through the centre before the forward wrongfooted Jake Picton, but saw his strike turned wide by the leg of Adam Watson.

Moments later, Sam Ackroyd, who was making his first start for the club, received the ball on the left from James Baxendale and cut inside; however, his effort flew wide of the upright.

Winger Lee Mason then had two opportunities to put his side ahead, but both of his shots were easily dealt with by Tiernan Brooks.

Worksop’s best chance of the first half fell to Liam Hardy, who was slipped through on goal by Cromack, but the forward’s effort was blocked by Andrew Clark.

Dunston opened the scoring on 38 minutes when Capewell, who netted during the FA Trophy game between these two sides in September, was left unmarked in the middle, allowing the defender to steer Liam Thear’s corner into the back of the net.

On 51 minutes, the away side got their second from the penalty spot after Jack Broadhead handled the ball on the line, which led to the combative midfielder being dismissed after receiving his second yellow card.

Left-back Galbraith stepped up and saw his effort nestle into the back of the net despite Brooks getting a hand on the spot kick.

Dunston continued to punish a sorrowful Worksop, adding a third goal on the hour.

Thear drove into the Tigers’ half before releasing Djalo through on goal with a defence-splitting pass; the forward carried the ball into the area before stroking his shot past Brooks.

With a quarter remaining, Thear went close to getting on the scoresheet, as his dipping, long-range effort was tipped over the bar by Brooks.

Aaron Sennett-Neilson went close on 83 minutes. The winger beat several players with skill before his rifled attempt was pushed wide by Clark.

The following corner fell to the feet of Adam Watson, who moved the ball onto his right boot before his curling shot crashed against the frame of goal before being cleared.