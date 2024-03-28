Yellows all set for crucial six-pointer at Pinchbeck

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Yellows go to Pinchbeck United with the two clubs separated at the bottom of the table only by Hucknall’s far superior goal difference, United currently sat in the one relegation place.

And after two successive draws against Heanor on Saturday and Belper United on Wednesday, Limbert says the focus is now fully on extending that unbeaten run.

He said: “We travel to Pinchbeck on Saturday with a marginal advantage but we have to show up when it matters now. We have given our all to give ourselves the best chance come the final game of the season, but Saturday's game is where it truly matters now.”

Following that game, Hucknall only have a trip to Kimberley Miners Welfare on Easter Monday and then a home game with Boston Town on April 6 to round off the season.

Regarding Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Belper United, which saw Brad Wells’ opener cancelled out by Mason Booth-Davis’s leveller, Limbert felt it was a fair result.

He said: “It’s a good point which takes us off the foot of the table and keeps our good run of form going.

“We were much better in the first half than on Saturday and competed more which gave us a platform to build upon in the second-half.

"We came out the traps firing and took the lead with a well worked goal down the right hand side but came undone soon after when we didn’t pick up the second balls and Belper pegged us back.

"I think a draw was a fair result against a well organised Belper United side. Neither team had the better chances in the end and whilst both teams could have won it, I think both sides will be fairly happy with a point.”