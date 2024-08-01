Reece Limbert felt his side deserved at least a point at Sleaford.

Hucknall Town have begun the new United Counties League Premier North campaign with two defeats.

Saturday saw them beaten by an 85th minute goal at Sleaford Town, before the Yellows’ opening home game of the season on Wednesday night saw Belper United run out 5-2 winners at the RM Stadium.

Hucknall created plenty of opening in the game at Sleaford, but Billy Gilles netted from close range late on to seal them the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And boss Reece Limbert felt his side were hard done by, but given he had limited resources at his disposal, took heart from the display.

He said: "I thought we were at least deserving of a point today. I felt we had the better chances and certainly dominated the ball, but ultimately Sleaford took their chances and scored the decisive goal.

"We defended brilliantly for 85 minutes and created multiple chances but we fell short in both departments and Sleaford showed why they’ve been in and around the play-offs for the past few seasons with the clinical manner in which they scored.

"I’m proud of the performance considering we had 11 players unavailable today due to holidays, injuries and illness and I take confidence from the performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s encounter saw Belper score either side of half-time through Surafel Tefera and Lewis Belgrave to go two up before Niall Towle pulled one back on 66 minutes.

But clinical finishing from Belper saw them go 4-1 up thanks to Terry Atem and Sam Birks and although Brad Wells scored another for Hucknall in stoppage time, there was still time for Belper to add a fifth through player-manager Alex Steadman.

Hucknall return to action this weekend when they host Bourne Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round, before they’ll then go to Shirebrook Town in the league on Tuesday night, providing an FA Cup replay isn’t required.