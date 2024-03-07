Yellows fight back to earn a late point

Niall Towle struck late to earn a point.

​The first-half started evenly with both sides having half chances but it was Wisbech that got the early goal on 11 minutes from Michael Frew’s close range finish.

Just ten minutes later Yellows found themselves two down as Wisbech skipped through unchallenged, Oli Williams finishing past a diving Smith-Eccles.

With little action in between, Yellows pulled one back on 32 minutes through Sam Smith and the first-half finished 2-1.

In the second-half Yellows came out much more positively, having the better of the possession and nearly equalising 15 minutes from time, although Wisbech still presented danger in the final third.

Just as it was looking like Yellows wouldn't find a way through, Niall Towle was on hand, in the 92nd minute, to deliver a fine strike into the bottom corner to give Yellows a share of the points.

Yellows travelling supporters helped achieve a bumper attendance for the home side of 191 and boss Reece Limbert was pleased that they had something to reward their loyalty on the day.

