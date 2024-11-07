​Yellows get a welcome cup win after dramatic league draw

Hucknall caretaker boss Chris Galley was pleased with Saturday's performance.

A dramatic draw in the league and then a midweek cup win saw Hucknall Town begin what they’ll hope will be an unbeaten run as they continue the search for a new manager.

They were denied victory at home to Sleaford Town on Saturday when an injury-time penalty for the visitors was dispatched by their goalkeeper Liam Flitton to cancel out Niall Towle’s opener.

But they recovered to see off hosts Newark Town 2-1 in the Notts Senior Cup on Wednesday night, gaining revenge for a 4-1 loss in the league at the same venue just ten days prior.​

Caretaker manager Chris Galley said of Saturday’s game: “I was really pleased with the improved performance against Sleaford, the shape and organisation was exactly what I asked for.

"If I’m being really critical we could have been more clinical in front of goal and should have been out of sight but that is football. It’s always about taking chances. We build on that and move forward as a group.

"A special mention to Marcus Milner and Jack Oldham, making their home debuts. They will both get fitter as they play more each week.”

On Wednesday, a Dillon Rawson free-kick that gave Yellows the lead on 18 minutes was doubled in the second half by Towle on 66 minutes after great work by Ethan Hulley.

Despite losing their keeper, Alfie Smith-Eccles, through injury with 15 minutes to go, Towle taking the keeper’s shirt and with some resolute defending, Yellows held on for a magnificent 2-1 victory and are through to the next round.

Meanwhile, the process for a replacement manager following Reece Limbert’s departure is well under way with interviews taking place this week.

Hucknall now prepare to host Harrowby United this weekend, their visitors currently in eighth place and just four points off the play-off places.

Members of the armed forces and veterans can gain free entry to the match. Just show your relevant forces or veterans ID card or show up in uniform at the turnstile.

On Tuesday night, Hucknall will then go to Newark & Sherwood United who go into the weekend’s games in 12th place but with games in hand on those above them.

Hucknall are 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.