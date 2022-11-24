Yellows go goal crazy as they thrash St Andrews

Joe Butler was in great form for Hucknall on Saturday.

The rangy forward added to a first-half demolition job of the Leicestershire outfit courtesy of Craig Westcarr, Aaron Short and a Joe Ashurst double to put all three points firmly back in Nottinghamshire.

The game began as it meant to go on, as Hucknall quickly showcased their superiority over the 19th-placed hosts and swiftly slotted home the opener through Ashurst, who got on the end of a ball from Oli Brown to break the deadlock.

Advertisement

Westcarr was denied the chance to double the lead just six minutes later, turning in the area and firing into the goalkeeper’s midriff, but he soon broke in down the left channel to roll a second of the game past the onrushing goalkeeper.

A third came by way of captain Short just three minutes later, as Conor Whiles fed Aaron Lamb whose effort fell at the feet of the defender to smash home at the back post.

The Yellows had some defending to do with five minutes left in the half, as the hosts’ attack tested Louis Kinnerley with a low effort that needed saving, before Brown launched himself at the follow-up to keep the score at three.

A fourth was added by Ashurst immediately after to get the midfielder a brace, before Kaden Stokes pulled a goal back for the hosts and Kieran Knight and Jamie Crawford both missed chances for a Town fifth.

Advertisement

Knight had another chance as he bulldozed his way in to get onto a ball over the top from Sam Sims, before trying to get around the goalkeeper who stood tall to beat his eventual shot behind.

Butler eventually added the extra goals, getting the fifth of the game 13 minutes from time after latching onto a through-ball, tapping it around the goalkeeper and slotting the ball home.

Advertisement

The striker added his second in stoppage time, finishing off a fine Hucknall move by chesting a ball across down and smashing home from close range, then got his third a minute later to round off the win.