Falcon fly high at swimming’s county championships

Proud Hucknall Falcon Swimming Club hailed three champions at this year’s Nottinghamshire ASA County Championships.

Jai Raison won the open 50m backstroke title, while also finishing fourth in the open 50m butterfly and 100m backstroke. Imogen Gould retained her open 50m butterfly title, while Cormac Maher was first in the 12-year-old boys’ 50m freestyle, Maher also finished second in the 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle and third in the 50m backstroke, enabling him to take the overall bronze medal in his age group.

Other Falcon medallists were Eve Sheldon, who was third in the 11-year-olds’ 50m breaststroke and also fourth in the 100m breaststroke, George Webster, who was third in the open 400m individual medley, and the mixed 11-to-12-year-olds’ freestyle relay team of Caelan Hamslaw, Maher, Rhianna Wright and Stacey Wilson, who finished third.