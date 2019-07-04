Hucknall's Beckie Downie wins silver for Team GB on return to action

Becky Downie starred for Team GB on the final day of gymnastics at the European Games in Minks as she bagged silver on bars.

Becky produced a masterclass on the uneven bars, scoring an impressive 14.400 points to take silver, with the final gymnast Melnikova pipping her to the title by just .066.

Like Giarnni, Becky has battled through injury but has demonstrated at these Games that she’s returned to top form.

She said: “This was about delivering two clean routines and proving to myself that I can still do it and I’m still good enough, because those thoughts are always in the back of your mind.

“It feels great to have a medal around my neck again and know I’m moving in the right direction.

“I had such a fabulous time out here in Minsk.

“I ticked a lot of boxes for myself and it’s always an honour to be a part of, and represent, TeamGB.

“There is still a huge amount of work still to be done but I’m so ready for the challenge. It feels good to be back.”