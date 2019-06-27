Hucknall tennis star Freya Christie inspiring youngsters as she prepares for Wimbledon

In preparation for the prestigious Wimbledon championships, Hucknall’s Freya Christie is taking part in a push to encourage more people to pick up a racket this summer.

Nottingham Tennis Centre is this week hosting the ITF Junior Tournament, which showcases the world’s top junior players, and alongside this, Christie, who trains at the centre has chosen to prepare for Wimbledon on the tennis centre’s grass courts in the lead up to Wimbledon where she has accepted a wildcard for the doubles competition with Bristol’s Katie Swann.

Christie said: “It’s great to be able to train at the tennis centre and make the most of it fantastic facilities.

“I love seeing all the young children playing and practising and it reminds me of my time on the same courts years ago.

“I’m really looking forward to preparing well and playing at my best level at Wimbledon and thank Nottingham City Council for their support on my journey.”

Chief operating officer at Nottingham Tennis Centre, Mike Wisner said: “We are very proud to have a huge talent like Freya playing at the centre. “Training alongside her on her way to Wimbledon is a real motivation for the kids who come here.

“It is also a testament to our facilities and the work that goes into keeping the courts in top condition.”

Coun Dave Trimble, portfolio holder for leisure and culture at Nottingham City Council , added: “1,150 people now take part in weekly coaching using the world-class facilities at Nottingham Tennis Centre.

“All this activity has increased the community feel at the centre with lots of families regularly coming along.

“Who knows? Someone who comes along this summer may be inspired by seeing Freya training and one day may be on the way to Wimbledon themselves.”