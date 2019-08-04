Lower-order defiance ensures losing draw for Papplewick and Linby 2nds in promotion battle

Papplewick and Linby 2nds’ Adam Rostance played a defiant role to clinch a losing draw for his side in their battle to claim a promotion place.

Rostance hit an unbeaten 60 as second-placed Papplewick and Linby frustrated fourth-placed Worksop 1sts’s bowlers.

As wickets fell regularly in their run chase against promotion rivals in Division One of the Bassetlaw League Championship, Papplewick and Linby looked in trouble.

Chasing 210 for seven, they slumped to 53 for six, with only Rostance, batting at number three, making double figures.

But then Rostance, who struck four fours in his 123-ball knock, found valuable support in the lower order as first Michael South, then Kyle Perkins and finally Callum Birkin provided dogged resistance to ensure Papplewick and Linby took seven points.

Rostance and South put on 31 for the seventh wicket, with South hitting two boundaries in his 15 from 30 balls.

Then Perkins stayed even longer at the crease, striking 11 from 40 balls before he was run out as 34 runs were added for the eighth wicket.

Number 10 Birkin also batted defiantly, making an unbeaten two from 30 balls as a further 24 runs were put on in an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership to ensure the losing draw.

It meant the visitors, who finished on 142 for eight, closed the gap on Papplewick and Linby 2nds to 16 points.

Earlier, after choosing to bat, Worksop recovered well from losing opener Daniel Mclean without scoring.

The best partnership came for the third wicket as Ross Wicks, who hit four boundaries in his 44, and captain Tim Smith jnr, who top-scored with a patient 47, added 52.

Benjamin Swales, batting at number six, made sure the scoreboard kept ticking over with three fours in his unbeaten 38.

South, Perkins and Tom Bowers all took two wickets apiece for the Papplewick and Linby attack.

South finished with two for 32 from eight overs, Perkins two for 48 from 10 overs and Bowers two for 23 from six overs as the home side used seven bowlers.

Worksop’s wicket-taking was led by opening bowlers Harry Taylor, three for 29 from 10 overs, and Aaron Armitage, one for 28 from six overs.

Smith took two for 18 from 10 overs and David Hancocks one for 34.