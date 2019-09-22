Notts chase first red-ball win in last match of summer

Nottinghamshire’s season will draw to a close this week, with a trip to The Kia Oval to face Surrey in the Specsavers County Championship.

Peter Moores’ side will be looking to put a disappointing few days behind them as they go in search of their first red-ball win of the summer.

Saturday’s dramatic loss to Worcestershire Rapids in the semi-final of the Vitality Blast followed hard on the heels of a latest championship defeat to Warwickshire, despite scoring 498 runs in the first innings of that match.

In preparation for Finals Day several players were rested for the Warwickshire game but Moores said that some of them will come back in and there will again be opportunities for some of the squad’s younger players to impress.

“We’ll change it round a little bit from last week,” said Moores. “But we’ll try and make sure that we put a competitive team out there and we’ll try and create opportunities for players.

“We’ll try and make sure we finish the season well and the players finish the season moving forward. We saw Joe Clarke do that in the last game and Joey Evison had a really good debut.

“What we’re doing is building for next year, and nothing changes with regards to that.”

Notts ended the Warwickshire match with three substitute fielders on the park, as a succession of minor injuries took their toll.

Luke Fletcher had a bit of a niggle towards the end of last week,” confirmed Moores. “But it’s that time of year, you’re going to pick up a niggle here and there but it doesn’t mean you’re not available for the next game.

“Paul Coughlin also bowled long spells in that Warwickshire game but he’s fine and will be fit to go as well.”

The one confirmed absentee is Ravi Ashwin, whose season has ended slightly prematurely and he has returned to India.

“We won’t have Ravi,” revealed the head coach. “Liam Patterson-White has recovered from the hand injury that forced him to miss a match and he will come back into the squad though.”

Notts will be striving to end a run of 20 championship matches without a win and gain their first success in south London since 2008.