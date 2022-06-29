This coming weekend will see the Championship pass its halfway stage and with just two rounds remaining should give a big indication into which way the silverware will be heading.

The current standings do not give a true indication just yet because round three clashed with several events, including the Isle of Man TT.

But by the end of the weekend some of the most likely champions could become evident and there is plenty of local interest.

Richard Cooper- busy weekend ahead - picture by Tony Else Photography.

Once again local favourite and multiple Stars at Darley winner, Richard Cooper will be one of the busiest riders of the weekend with three machines in his ‘stable’ - his Suzuki 1000cc Superbike, 600cc Supersport machine and the ‘cheap & cheerful’ Honda CB500 to compete in a total of 14 races over the weekend - Allcomers 2; Honda CB500/Suzuki Bandit; Formula 600 and Open Solo classes.

Daz Bellworthy (Derby) currently sits third in the Open Solo Championship, just two points behind Matthew Bell (Sheffield) who is 14 adrift of current leader Mark Goodings (Doncaster). But Josh Daley (Wigan) returns this weekend after taking maximum points at the opening round.

Cooper and Bellworthy will also be competing in the CB500/Bandit Championship, currently equal fourth on 15 points, with Alistair Corr (Morton, Derbyshire) leading the class on 25 points.

Connor Woodman (Poulton Le Fylde), Jordon Poole (Stoke on Trent) are both second, on 20 points.

Cooper’s final class will be in the Formula 600 in which he currently sits just a single point behind leader Ben Dale (Warrington), whilst non points scorers at the previous round, Albert Walker (Retford) and David Carson (Northwich), will be trying to increase their points tally, being a further nine and 13 points behind the leader, respectively.