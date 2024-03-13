Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having led for a while, Cooper suffered a crash a few laps after the first pit stop and was forced to retire mid race distance.

He was unhurt in the incident but disappointed on his non-finish as he had good pace and was fast enough to have won the race, but it wasn’t to be.

His PHR Performance team team mate Peter Hickman was also doing well and up to 12th place before he too was forced out with a technical issue on the Triumph with just two of the 57 lap race remaining.

Richard Cooper in action at Daytona.

It was Hickman’s first time at the prestigious event and he was looking forward to the race which he had been planning for over three years.

He qualified for a fourth row start and held his position in the leading group for the first few laps.

But the rider just ahead had a problem with an engine failure which sprayed oil over Hickman’s visor making it impossible to continue.

Once cleaned up he rejoined the race but was down in 29th position with a lot of work to do to get back on terms with the leaders.

But he got his head down and picked off the opposition and by lap nine was up to 19th.

With a clear track in front of him Hickman was able to make up ground to the next group and was back up to 12th position when, with two laps to the flag, his Triumph suffered a technical problem and he was forced to pull out.

Hickman said: “The PHR Performance - by Peter Hickman Racing boys were mega all weekend.

“Unfortunately I was forced to retire due to a technical issue two laps from the end, but we showed we had great pace and take the positives back to PHR HQ in Lincolnshire.