Hucknall racer Richard Cooper wins Sportbike Championship in last race drama

Hucknall’s Richard Cooper rode to a win and a third place at Brands Hatch, which was enough for him to take the title in the inaugural year of the Pirelli National Sportbike championship by just one and a half points from his main rival Edoardo Colombi on Sunday.

After his crash at Donington Park in the last round Cooper thought his title hopes were over as, going into the season finale - he trailed Colombi by 21.5 points.

Cooper said: “It was going to take a mistake from one of us to open this championship up.

"At Donington Park that was my mistake and I thought it was all over, until Saturday when the weather played on my side and I took a gamble with dry tyres.

Richard Cooper - National sportbike champion.

"It was quite unbelievable for me to be in the championship lead last night and I was feeling a little bit nervous today.

"I have been here 24 years racing and it doesn't get any easier, in fact it gets harder.

"I have given everything this year. What we have done with that little Triumph, backed by Triumph and supported by Peter Hickman is amazing and for us to clinch the title in its debut year has been a big effort and I feel a little bit worn out.

"I have gone about my business this year in the best and most professional way possible.

"Edoardo has been fantastic and the lap times he has created with his bike have been amazing.

"I just hung on there as long as possible knowing third was the worst I could be and we just scrapped in and we have won the championship.”

In a twist of fate as the riders completed the warm-up lap at the start of Saturday’s penultimate race it began to rain.

Tyre choice proved the deciding factor and Cooper took a gamble and opted for dry tyres while Colombi went for full slicks.

As the race got underway Cooper got the hole shot and began to pull away from the pack while Colombi struggled with full wets as the track began to dry.

As the race unfolded Cooper extended his lead and crossed the finish line for the win with Colombi completing the race in 14th position which gave the championship lead back to Cooper with an advantage of 9.5 points over his rival.

Cooper said: “My age and experience showed a little bit with the weather.

"When the rain cloud came I had a real good look on the out lap to see where the wind was coming from and also the rain.

"We stuck with the dry tyres while Edoardo went for wets.

"We found our way through the first lap comfortably and kept going and I did what I needed to do."

Knowing he had to finish the final race in third place or above Cooper shot away to establish the lead which he held for the first few laps.

But Colombi was pushing hard and overtook him on lap six and then Ferre Fleerackers also passed him leaving him down in third place.

Cooper then entered into a battle with Alfie Davidson and the pair exchanged places over the final few laps until, on the final lap Cooper passed Davidson at Paddock Hill Bend and retained third place to the flag sealing the title by 1.5 points.