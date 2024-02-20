Hucknall star Richard Cooper returns to contest iconic Daytona 200 race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in its 82nd year, the Daytona 200 runs from 7th-9th March 7-9 at the Daytona International Speedway, Florida.

Hickman’s Louth-based PHR Performance Team is preparing two Street Triple 765 RS bikes with the official support of Triumph and Cooper said: “I am mega excited to be returning to the Daytona 200.

“The last time I raced here was back in 2008, when I finished fifth in the main race.

Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper. Photo by PHR Performance.

"This year I’m returning with Triumph and the PHR Performance Team on the Street Triple 765RS and I believe that with this team and this bike, we are capable of achieving top honours.”

Hickman will be setting his sights on clinching another victory with the Triumph Street Triple 765RS on which Hickman won the Lightweight TT in 2023. But this will be his Daytona debut.

“The Daytona 200 is a race that I have not only watched for many years but also always wanted to compete in,” he said.

