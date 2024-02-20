News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall star Richard Cooper returns to contest iconic Daytona 200 race

Hucknall race ace Richard Cooper and team mate Peter Hickman will be heading to America in March with the Triumph Factory Supported PHR Performance team to tackle the iconic Daytona 200.
By John Lomas
Published 20th Feb 2024, 17:01 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 17:01 GMT
Now in its 82nd year, the Daytona 200 runs from 7th-9th March 7-9 at the Daytona International Speedway, Florida.

Hickman’s Louth-based PHR Performance Team is preparing two Street Triple 765 RS bikes with the official support of Triumph and Cooper said: “I am mega excited to be returning to the Daytona 200.

“The last time I raced here was back in 2008, when I finished fifth in the main race.

Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper. Photo by PHR Performance.
"This year I’m returning with Triumph and the PHR Performance Team on the Street Triple 765RS and I believe that with this team and this bike, we are capable of achieving top honours.”

Hickman will be setting his sights on clinching another victory with the Triumph Street Triple 765RS on which Hickman won the Lightweight TT in 2023. But this will be his Daytona debut.

“The Daytona 200 is a race that I have not only watched for many years but also always wanted to compete in,” he said.

“To finally get everything in place to run not only myself but also ‘Coopes’ as the official Triumph entry is absolutely amazing. I can’t wait to get on track and experience Daytona for the first time. To say I’m excited is an understatement and I know that with the package we have, we will be strong contenders.”

