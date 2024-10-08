Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham hosts a seven-race card at the track on Wednesday for some midweek racing

The Flat racing action continues at Nottingham Racecourse this week with a seven -race card on offer for punters heading to the track on Wednesday.

Racing gets underway at 1.45pm with a class six apprentice handicap before the action comes to a close at 4.50pm with another handicap contest, this time in class four.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a full meeting preview of Nottingham’s card on Wednesday courtesy of Racing TV.

The opening race of the day (1.45) sees a field of ten head to the stalls for the class six apprentice handicap over the six furlong distance. The John Butler-trained Many A Year was a scorer at Hamilton 16 days ago and is expected to be bang in there once again heading to Nottingham and is the selection in race one. Of his rivals, Diamondsinthesand can give him most to think about, a creditable second in a Ffos Las handicap on his last spin so should be in the mix here.

Eleven runners will take on race two of the afternoon on Wednesday, again over the six furlong distance, for the class five novice stakes (2.15). Double Rush for trainer Charlie Hills has the best form on offer of the field here, shaping nicely in two runs at Windsor and Haydock so is taken to get off the winning mark at Nottingham ahead of Arctic Voyage, trained by recent Arc winning-trainer Ralph Beckett.

Pique holds very strong claims in the third race on Wednesday afternoon (2.45), stepping up in trip to one mile and six furlongs in the fillies’ handicap in class four and arrives on the back of four successive second place finishes so is taken to go one better here. Dancingwithmyself rates the main danger from the Michael Bell yard, a back-to-back winner at Ripon earlier this summer but is stepping markedly up in trip here so needs to prove herself over this distance.

The incredibly expensive Royal Officer, who cost an eye-watering 1,000,000 Guineas at the Craven Breeze Up Sales earlier this year, is the standout runner in race four on Nottingham’s card (3.15) and should improve from a disappointing run at Newbury last time out after a break, while race five of the afternoon (3.45) can go the way of Gentle Warrior for trainer Karl Burke, a good second last time out in a Redcar nursery and well clear of the rest of the field.

Thirteen runners will head to the start for the penultimate race on Wednesday’s card at 4.17, a mile handicap in class four for horses aged three and upwards. Mr Swivell has filled the third spot twice in a row for trainer James Ferguson and this step up in trip looks ideal for the colt to go a couple of spots better and he gets the vote ahead of Pressure’s On, second at Newmarket a fortnight ago.

Finally, wednesday’s offering at the track comes to a close with the class four handicap over the one mile and two furlong trip at 4.50, with preference in the finale heading the way of Tipsy Tiger, a previous course winner and landed a career-best when scoring in a nine-runner Sandiown handicap on his last spin from the re-opposing Amancio, who is one again taken to fill the second spot.

Nottingham selections - Wednesday

1.45 - Many A Year

2.15 - Double Rush

2.45 - Pique

3.15 - Royal Officer

3.45 - Gentle Warrior

4.17 - Mr Swivell

4.50 - Tipsy Tiger