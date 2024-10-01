Nottingham racing preview, tips and odds for Wednesday's racecard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wednesday's racing card at Nottingham will include seven races on the turf for Grassroots Finals Day.

As the autumn draws in, Grassroots Finals Day will take centre stage at Nottingham Racecourse on Wednesday.

The summer series will conclude on the Flat, with five Class 2 finals following two Class 4 openers. All the races will be broadcast live on Racing TV for those unable to attend the course.

As the climax of the Grassroots Series, winners of the four finals will receive a top prize of £16.2k, from a total £30k prize pot for each race. The ground is expected to be HEAVY, soft in places with an inspection to take place on Wednesday morning following recent rainfall.

Read below to discover the latest tips and meeting preview of Nottingham's card on Wednesday, courtesy of The Horse's Mouth.

14:00 EBF Oh So Sharp Maiden Fillies' Stakes (GBB Race)

The opening race of the day will take place over 1m½f, with the contest open to two-year-old fillies. Jowddah could set the standard in this race for Roger Varian and could get a first win here having finished runner up at Newmarket and Salisbury on her first two runs.

14:35 EBF Slip Anchor Maiden Stakes (GBB Race)

Next up, the second and final Class 4 contest sees a 5f sprint race for the assembled eight runners. Nad Alshiba Snow finished second at Lingfield last time out and jockey William Buick will look to get the better of fellow contender Veblen Good.

15:10 Grassroots Series Final Nursery

The first of the Grassroots finals takes place up next, with this nursery race open to two-year-olds.

Among the contenders for this prize, Stirrup Cup has hit form in his last two races and could continue having finished second in a Class 2 at Ayr last time out.

15:45 Grassroots Series Final Sprint Handicap

The fourth race of the day has ten runners for the first handicap race of the day which will run over a 6f sprint. Having won a competitive handicap at York last time, Northern Spirit can win again here after fine form.

16:20 Grassroots Series Stayers' Final Handicap

Another handicap is a longer trip of 1m6f for the ten runners who are all three-year-olds and above. With a 54 day break behind him, Expressionless was second at Haydock last time out and previous C&D success could make the running here.

16:55 Grassroots Series Middle Distance Final Handicap

The penultimate race of the day sees eight runners and it's hoped to be another competitive handicap contest. Having won here on heavy ground in April, Ardbraccan has shown form at this distance as well and will compete against likely favourite Amancio.

17:25 Grassroots Series Mile Final Handicap

Finally, rounding off the day's action is the largest field of the day, with 15 runners expected to make the mile trip. With Sean Bowen at the helm, Adellabella could be another for whom valuable C&D success previously can provide an edge.

Selections - odds forecast

14:00 - Jowddah 13/8

14:35 - Nad Alshibah Snow 6/4

15:10 - Stirrup Cup 7/2 (NAP)

15:45 - Northern Spirit 7/2

16:20 - Expressionless 6/1

16:55 - Ardbraccan 5/1

17:25 - Adelabella 12/1