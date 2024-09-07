Notts County Women travel to Northampton in hopes of securing a back-to-back win

Sunday September 8 sees the Notts County Women travel to Fernie Fields as they take on Northampton Town in the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands.

Notts County will be looking to secure back-to-back wins after a successful performance against Sutton Coldfield Town last weekend, resulting in a 1-0 victory.

Toni McHamilton’s debut goal in the black and white stripes gave the Magpies their second victory of the season, sitting them in a comfortable fifth place in the league table table. Shoniqua Barnes was left dangerously unmarked on the left side of the box, allowing her to cross the ball to McHamilton who effortlessly slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Northampton Town currently sit third in the table after three successive wins.

In their most recent outing, the Cobblers beat Boldmere St. Michaels 3-1, with Bianca Luttman, Jade Bell and Kim Farrow adding their names to the scoresheet.

In previous meetings between the two teams, Adam Dunleavy’s Magpies have struggled to fight back against pressure placed by Northampton, leaving both fixtures defeated.

In February, County suffered a dramatic 0-6 loss at home, before losing the reverse fixture 4-0 at Sixfields.

Adam Dunleavy is hopeful that County can secure their first three points over the Cobblers, stating: “They’re an established team in this division, they have some really good individual players, good staff and they play a nice brand of football.

“We are expecting to go there and for it to be to a challenge against a high-quality team, definitely something we are looking forward to.

“I think the last couple of performances have really given us the confidence as a group that we can both enjoy being without the ball and defend resolutely and then also attack in key moments.”

Adult tickets for the game cost £5, while concessions are £3. Entry for under-7s are free.