Papplewick and Linby CC - 1st XI Vs Hucknall CC - 1st XI, Monday May 28th 2018. Papplewick bowler Daniel Blatherwick.

15 great pictures from past Hucknall CC and Papplewick & Linby's games

The New Year is here and before we know it the new cricket season will also be upon us.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 7:38 am

This week we’ve dipped into the Dispatch archives to bring you these snaps from previous season’s for Papplewick and Linby and Hucknall CC. Let us know what memories they bring back for you. And if you have any pictures you want us to publish, email [email protected]

1. Papplewick and Linby CC v Cuckney CC

Papplewick batsman Peter Bhabra and Ray Jordan look to build a good score against Cuckney.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales

2. Cuckney CC v Hucknall

Ameer Kotze fends off a bouncer from Paul Van Meekeren

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

3. Papplewick in NPL

Papplewick opening batsman Sam Watson turns Simon Dean into the legside.

Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales

4. Kimberley cc v Hucknall

Hucknall bowler Will Spray.

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Papplewick
Next Page
Page 1 of 4