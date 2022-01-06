This week we’ve dipped into the Dispatch archives to bring you these snaps from previous season’s for Papplewick and Linby and Hucknall CC. Let us know what memories they bring back for you. And if you have any pictures you want us to publish, email [email protected]
1. Papplewick and Linby CC v Cuckney CC
Papplewick batsman Peter Bhabra and Ray Jordan look to build a good score against Cuckney.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Cuckney CC v Hucknall
Ameer Kotze fends off a bouncer from Paul Van Meekeren
Photo: jason chadwick
3. Papplewick in NPL
Papplewick opening batsman Sam Watson turns Simon Dean into the legside.
Photo: Eric Gregory
4. Kimberley cc v Hucknall
Hucknall bowler Will Spray.
Photo: Chad