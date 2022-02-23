Hucknall's Rolls Royce junior football teams prepare for a marathon football event in aid of Clic Sargent in 2011. Pictured from the left are; Jo Hobbs, Under 9's Secretary, Mark Thorley U13's Assistant Manager and players Joshua Hobbs 9, Owen Hall 9 and 13 year old Tom Thorley.

Check out these retro pictures of Hucknall and Bulwell's schoolchildren enjoying playing sport

Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 1:26 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 1:38 pm

For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

Here we look at some of our young stars as they take part in sport around Hucknall and Bulwell.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

1. The National Church of England Academy

Pupils at National School get ready to take part in a gym and dance event.

Photo: Paula Cook

2. The love of the game

Hucknall Sports U18's pose for a team pic before a game.

Photo: Submitted

3. Nottinghamshire Winter School Games

These Hucknall pupils take part in the Nottinghamshire Winter School Games back in 2016.

Photo: Paula Cook

4. Leen Mills Primary School

Pupils at Hucknall's Leen Mills Primary School take part in a martial arts workshop with members of the Kanghan Combat Academy. Pictured with Ian Lennox are pupils, from the left; Libby Faylor 8, Kyle Chambers 8 and Tegan Seagrave 7.

Photo: Jane Hilton

