Will Ospreay looks to bring gold home to the UK at AEW All In London 2024

AEW returns to Wembley Stadium this weekend with the 2024 edition of All In

It marks the return to Wembley for UK wrestler Will Ospreay, as he challenges MJF for the AEW American Championship

Alex Nelson and Benjamin Jackson make their predictions, but who do the bookmakers think is walking out with the belt?

It is the homecoming many wrestling fans have been waiting for since he signed a full time contract with AEW; but come Sunday August 25, Will Ospreay is coming home.

The beloved wrestler, known for his work with New Japan Pro Wrestling and in the BritWres scene, primarily with Rev Pro and previously Progress, is carrying the weight of the United Kingdom on his shoulders as he takes on current AEW American Champion MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman.)

Things should have been a lot different coming into this match; Ospreay was the reigning AEW International Champion until losing in the dying moments of his 60 minute time limit match with MJF on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

Since then, MJF has taken it upon himself to extol the virtues of why the United States is the greatest country in the world and even went to the extreme of rechristening the newly won belt as the AEW American Championship - to top off the newfound jingoistic nature of his character.

Say what you might about professional wrestling being “real” or “not,” given how loud audiences can get at live events such as AEW All In, you can no doubt expect a bit of a football game atmosphere at Wembley Stadium, along with choruses of “Ospreay, Ospreay,” and some other not safe for work football chants hurled towards MJF.

So who do we think will win the match between hometown hero Will Ospreay and formerly “our scumbag” MJF? Let’s take a look at the tale of the tape and find out a little more about both wrestlers firstly.

The tale of the tape: Will Ospreay vs. MJF

Though MJF has a slight weight advantage over Will Ospreay, both are relatively evenly matched physically, but Ospreay's years in Japan and seven years more experience as a pro wrestler could give him the upper hand. | AEW/Canva

Who is Will Ospreay?

Will Ospreay is a British professional wrestler renowned for his high-flying style and athletic prowess. Born on May 7, 1993 Ospreay began his wrestling career in 2008 and quickly gained recognition for his innovative and acrobatic moves.

He is best known for his work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), where he has been a standout performer, showcasing a blend of technical skill and aerial manoeuvres and has earned acclaim for his performances in matches for various promotions around the world and has established himself as one of the top wrestlers of his generation.

Who is Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF?)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, commonly known as MJF, is an American professional wrestler and one of the most charismatic and controversial figures in modern wrestling. Born on March 15, 1996,, MJF made his debut in 2015 and quickly made a name for himself with his exceptional mic skills and in-ring ability.

He is known for his heel (bad guy) persona, which combines arrogance, ruthlessness, and a knack for generating heat (reactions) from the audience. MJF has become a prominent star in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he has achieved significant success and garnered a large following for his provocative performances and blood feud with CM Punk.

Who is the favourite to win between Will Ospreay and MJF at AEW All In London 2024?

We’ve made our predictions once again, much like we did with the Swerve Strickland vs Bryan Danielson fight taking place for the AEW World Championship - so if you want to listen to who we think will win, check out the video above.

However if you want a bookmaker’s take on who they think will win the AEW American Championship match between champion MJF and Will Ospreay, current odds have Ospreay as the heavy favourite, with BetOnline in the United States offering odds of -1200, while our “scumbag” comes in as the underdog with odds of +600.

AEW All In London will screen on Triller TV in the United Kingdom on August 25 2024, with the price around £19.20 (current exchange rate). The show will also be screened free-to-air on ITV 4 on August 29 2024 from 9am until 2am.