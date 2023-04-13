News you can trust since 1904
Another busy season for Hucknall Titchfield Park Bowls Club

Hucknall Titchfield Park Bowls Club is a local success story.

By Peter DickensContributor
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 09:17 BST

Despite the disruptions of the past couple of years, it is bucking the trend and its membership has continued to grow.

The club is proud of its record of introducing new players to the sport of lawn bowls.

Every year, it actively encourages local people of all ages to have a go and find out for themselves the many benefits of playing the sport and why it is so addictive.

A welcome awaits at Hucknall Titchfield Park Bowls Club.
With the start of the new season, the club’s bowlers can look forward to another full and varied season of both social and league bowling.

In addition to its three roll-ups – social bowling sessions – every week and club competitions, club bowlers will again be competing in eight divisions across local leagues.

The club routinely holds open days and regular taster sessions and the next open day will be on Monday, May 1, from 11am-4pm.

Readers can contact the club and find out more about the many opportunities to give lawn bowls a go via its website, hucknallbowls.co.uk, its Facebook page Bowls Hucknall, or by phoning Peter Dickens on 0115 963 0728.

