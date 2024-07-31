Becky Downie pays tribute to late brother after Paris exploits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Becky Downie says she knows her late brother would have been proud of her efforts after she helped Team GB to fourth place in the women’s gymnastics team final at the Paris Olympics.

​Downie, 32, was at her first Games since Rio 2016 and helped her team reach the final with an excellent display on Sunday that saw them qualify in seventh place.

Ultimately, despite upping their game even further for Tuesday’s final, they fell just short of a medal, with a Simone Biles-inspired USA taking gold, Italy silver and Brazil bronze.

Downie’s brother, Josh, died suddenly at the age of 21 from an undiagnosed heart condition having suffered a cardiac arrest whilst playing cricket. He was a former player with Hucknall CC.

Becky Downie competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final in Paris. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

And he was at the forefront of her thoughts on the day of the final, not least because of the date.

She told the media: "It is my brother's birthday, so I'm letting it sink in.

"It was something that I knew coming in, I've got a great team around me trying to help and support in that sense. I couldn't have done any more and I know he would have been super proud."

Downie made her first Olympic appearance in 2008, was left out of London 2012 and then returned for Rio 2016 before again being left out for the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games three years ago.

On Tuesday, her team fell just 0.234 points short of Brazil, who took the bronze.

Downie added: "Honestly, it's hard. But at the same time, I'm super proud of the team.

"We knew all what we were capable of today, despite having some mistakes and falls. We came out and gave absolutely everything we had and no one can ask any more than that.”