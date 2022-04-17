Ben Duckett feels defeat to Glamorgan is a wake-up call for Nottinghamshire

An unbeaten half-century by world No 1 Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne guided Glamorgan to a seven-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in the LV= Insurance County Championship, ending their first visit to Trent Bridge for a red-ball match since 2007 with a first win on the ground since 1998.

“It’s disappointing and, if I’m honest, a slight wake-up call,” said Duckett.

“There are going to be tough games in this division and that was one of them. I just feel like we were outplayed really, from the start, and sometimes you do have to take your hat off to the opposition and say well done.

Ben Duckett, who made 122 and 95 in a losing cause.

“The way they bowled, I certainly had to work for most of my runs and the way Van der Gugten bowled yesterday really won them the game. The toss was crucial but there were little periods where we got it wrong and they killed us.

“For myself I’m happy to have started that way and the main thing is that there are a lot of games to come and there are positives we can take from this. It is early in the year and not many people win the division and go unbeaten throughout the whole summer.

“We are disappointed but there is no point in us getting down about this because we are straight into another difficult game.

"We had two overseas who have just got off the plane this week. Dane was fantastic all game but Jimmy (Pattinson) would admit that he was not quite at it this week. Hopefully those two boys fire next week.”

Chasing 166 to win in the fourth innings after taking Nottinghamshire’s final two second-innings wickets inside the first hour of play, Glamorgan wrapped up a 23-points win before tea on the final afternoon.

Australia’s Labuschagne, in his first game back with the Welsh county after successful summers in 2019 and 2021, was dropped on 25, although it is doubtful that the miss had any bearing on the outcome of the match.

It is a sobering result for Nottinghamshire, a popular tip to be Division Two champions this season.