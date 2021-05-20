Ben Slater and Tom Moores awarded county caps by Nottinghamshire

Tom Moores receives his county cap ahead of the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The pair collected the honour at Trent Bridge shortly before the County Championship fixture against Worcestershire.

“Receiving a cap is a significant achievement,” said Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket Mick Newell. “It’s there for people to aspire to and is not automatically given unless you have played Test cricket for your country.

“Making your debut is very special, but to be awarded a cap at the discretion of the club, to reward you for your performances in the first team, is an equally significant day. It’s up there as a memento of your career.

“Ben and Tom have shown significant improvements over the last year and a half. They have established themselves in the first team, contributed to victories and produced match winning performances in different competitions.

“They deserve their cap and it’s great that – with spectators being admitted to this game – some of their family members got to be there and share the moment as well.”

Slater joined the Green and Golds shortly before the end of the 2018 season, and has since averaged 36.32 at the top of the order in First-Class cricket for the club.

The left-hander was the recipient of Nottinghamshire’s red ball player of the year award in 2020 and has enjoyed a rich vein of form during the 2021 season so far, garnering 384 runs in five matches, with a mean score of 48 and two centuries.

Slater, who also averaged 78.75 across four appearances in List A cricket in 2019, was presented with his County Cap by Darren Bicknell.

Moores has been a multi-format mainstay of the side since Chris Read’s retirement at the end of the 2017 season, amassing 111 dismissals and posting two centuries.

In 54 T20 outings for the Outlaws, Moores has averaged 28.16 at a strike rate of 141 with the bat, helping his side take the trophy on two occasions.

Also averaging 38.85 in 16 List A games, Moores has collected 53 dismissals for the club in white ball cricket.